Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

27 September 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2024

Effective from 1 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.9060% pa

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.6860% pa

DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.6260% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.9060% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.7260% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4263% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.8960% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 4.0660% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5563% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.7560% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.6760% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

