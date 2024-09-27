Mobifintastic Day Event Highlights The Imminent Need For Fintech Innovations In The Philippine Banking Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MobiFin, a leading fintech innovator, and the Chamber of Thrift Banks (CTB) co-hosted a premier event - MobiFintastic Day, Philippine Edition. This exclusive gathering for Philippine banks took place on September 20, 2024, at the Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City, Philippines.The event brought together top bankers and thought leaders from prominent Philippine banks, encouraging meaningful interactions on cutting-edge trends and innovations in Loan Origination Systems , Core Banking Solutions, and Internet and Mobile Banking.This closed-door event, which aimed to provide a unique platform for networking and knowledge exchange, was enthusiastically attended by several banking leaders. They expressed great interest in MobiFin's intelligent fintech innovations, recognizing their potential to redefine next-generation banking in the Philippines.The panel discussion on 'How Philippines is Redefining Customer Experience with Omnichannel Banking and Modern Lending' was the event's standout. The discussion witnessed enthusiastic responses and participation from all the attendees, highlighting the urgency for Philippine banks to embrace innovative approaches to meet evolving customer needs."We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our MobiFintastic Day event with the Chamber of Thrift Banks," said Ravi Madan, AVP Technology Sales at MobiFin. "The enthusiasm and engagement from Philippine banking experts affirm the industry's commitment to adopting innovative fintech solutions. This event has not only facilitated valuable connections but also opened doors for potential partnerships that will shape the future of banking in the Philippines."Chirag Patel, MobiFin's Business Head of Core Banking, said, "MobiFintastic Day, Philippine Edition, provided an invaluable opportunity to showcase our pioneering solutions that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in fintech and banking. We were glad everyone gained actionable insights and explored how these innovations could transform their banks' operations and enhance customer experiences."As the Philippine banking sector continues to evolve, MobiFin remains committed to driving innovation and supporting financial institutions in their digital transformation journeys.About MobiFin :Founded two decades ago as a fintech division of the Bankai Group, MobiFin is a state-of-the-art digital financial platform. It is meticulously designed to empower banks, fintechs, telecoms, credit unions, and digitechs, enabling them to elevate customer experiences.MobiFin has served over 200 banks and enterprises across 25+ countries, accumulating 20+ years of invaluable experience in digitally transforming banking and financial operations with unified solutions.Whether your focus is payments, banking, embedded finance, or transaction processing, MobiFin provides the ideal foundation for next-generation use cases.

