Indonesia Aims To Reduce Emissions Through Construction, Building Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 27 (IANS) Indonesia continues to strengthen its commitment to reducing greenhouse (GHG) emissions by focusing on the and building sectors.

The country's of Public Works and Public is encouraging the development of green buildings and increasing efficiency through the use of modern technology, including rooftop solar power plants.

"We have also prepared a roadmap for the implementation of green building which will serve as a reference for implementation for all policymakers in implementing building construction," said the ministry's Director of Settlement and Housing Engineering Development Dian Irawati on Friday.

Irawati said the ministry is also encouraging the implementation of passive design concepts in buildings, which prioritise the efficient use of natural resources and the application of new renewable energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry is targeting a reduction in GHG emissions by 1.91 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from this sector by 2030.

According to the ministry, there have so far been 10 buildings, one zone and five housing complexes which have received green building certification across the archipelagic country.