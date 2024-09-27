India's Mining Fiscal Regime 2024: In-Depth Analysis Of Regulatory Framework And The Impact Of Recent Reforms Boosting Transparency And Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India's Fiscal 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive coverage on India's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.

India is endowed with vast mineral deposits, including coal, iron ore, bauxite, manganese, copper, lead, zinc and limestone. India's mining industry is primarily regulated by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, also known as the MMDR Act. It has undergone multiple amendments, the most recent of which introduced major reforms intended to boost investment, improve transparency, and increase mineral production through the MMDR Amendment Acts of 2021 and 2023.

Overall, the country's mining industry is governed by the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Each governing and regulatory body has attached offices, administrative departments, subordinate offices and public sector undertakings to assist. These government bodies ensure effective administration and regulation of laws pertaining to mines and minerals in India.

