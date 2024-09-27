BJP Seeks Probe Into Vandalism At Maha Dy CM's Office By Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) BJP has demanded a thorough investigation after an unidentified woman allegedly vandalised the office of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis situated on the sixth floor of Mantralaya in south Mumbai.

BJP also demanded that the probe should reveal whether it was a conspiracy and who was behind the woman resorting to the vandalism.

State BJP women's wing chief Chitra Wagh said, "How did this woman enter the Mantralaya? This is a government of common people, so many people come to the for work, but cannot understand what is going on in everyone's mind. However, this should be investigated especially whether there was any conspiracy and who was behind it."

BJP's demand came after a video went viral on social media on Friday about an unidentified woman entering the Mantralaya without an official pass and allegedly damaging the nameplate displaying Dy CM's name in front of his office on Thursday evening. When the woman was allegedly engaged in vandalism, some of the people tried to stop her but she was not in a mood to listen.

After throwing the nameplate, the woman simply walked out of Mantralaya. Incidentally, no female police staff was present on the sixth floor which helped the woman to get out of the Mantralaya without any security check. However, this has raised serious questions over the security of Mantralaya which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, two Dy CMs, ministers and bureaucrats. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has taken serious note of the incident and thereafter on his direction teams have been formed to look for the woman still at large.

According to the preliminary police information, the woman entered through the Secretary's gate and reached Dy CM's office at around 6.45 p.m. People present adjacent to the Dy CM's office pointed out that the woman expressed displeasure purportedly over lack of action from the government on her pending works.

The woman removed the nameplate, damaged it outside the office and raised slogans.

Meanwhile, the Leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar said the incident involving a woman damaging the nameplate and venting out her anger took place when the state government was busy conducting events to promote the Ladki Bahin Scheme.