(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The BRICS bloc has circulated a list of potential invitees at the United Nations, with Venezuela notably absent. Three Brazilian officials speaking anonymously confirmed this development.



Nicolás Maduro has openly expressed his desire to join BRICS, viewing it as a counterweight to Western nations. The group plans another expansion after adding four members in January.



Russia, hosting the upcoming BRICS summit, presented a preliminary list during the UN General Assembly. A Russian official close to the Kremlin stated that Putin's cannot formally invite any country.



Such an invitation requires agreement from all current members. Countries receiving invitations would join as partner countries, not full members.



This differs from the previous expansion, which added Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Egypt as full members. Venezuela is among over 30 countries that have applied to join the new category.







Brazil has grown uncomfortable with a potential Venezuelan invitation following disputed July elections. These events strained relations between Maduro and President Lula da Silva, a longtime ally.

BRICS Expansion and Geopolitical Challenges

BRICS officials are meeting in New York to discuss the October summit in Kazan. Brazilian officials noted that Putin, who maintains close ties with Maduro, could still decide to invite Venezuela.



Such a move would create challenges for Lula, who has refused to recognize Maduro's self-proclaimed victory and criticized the regime's crackdown on opponents.



However, Lula has avoided recognizing opposition claims and sought to maintain diplomatic relations. Brazil is set to assume the rotating BRICS presidency from Russia.



Venezuela's inclusion would likely intensify scrutiny of Lula's strategy towards Maduro as the crisis deepens.



Brazilian officials have already vetoed an invitation to Nicaragua. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in August amid a dispute between Lula and President Ortega.



Nicaragua is also absent from the list circulating in New York. The BRICS expansion process continues to evolve, with geopolitical considerations playing a significant role in decision-making.

MENAFN27092024007421016031ID1108722425