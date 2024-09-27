20 Injured In Road Accident During Election Rally In North Kashmir's Uri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 20 people where in a road accident in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that during an election rally of Independent Candidate Taj Mohi Ud Din a vehicle, which was part of the rally, was coming from Kamalkote to Uri met with an accident near Salamabad area. In this incident 20 people were injured, among them 4 are said to be critical.

All the twenty injured persons were shifted to neaby hospital, where from four critical have been referred to GMC Baramulla for advanced treatment, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard and investigation have been takenup.

More details will follow.