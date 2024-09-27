Japan's Ruling Party Picks Former DM Ishiba As New Leader
TOKYO, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) elected former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba as a new party leader on Friday, virtually allowing him to become the next prime minister.
The 67-year-old Ishiba beat Minister of State for Economic Security Sanae Takaich, 63, in a runoff in the LDP presidential election, with Ishiba winning 215 votes against Takaichi's 194.
Nine candidates ran in Friday's race to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but none secured the majority in the first round of voting.
Ishiba is almost certain to be elected prime minister at extraordinary parliament session beginning Tuesday, given LDP and its junior coalition partner's current majority in the more powerful Lower House. (end)
