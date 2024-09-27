Regional Seminar Advances Climate Measures In Agro-Food Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The regional climate seminar on "Strengthening Climate Measures
in the Agro-Food Sector of European and Central Asian Countries"
continues its work with panel sessions, Azernews
reports.
The Ministry of Agriculture informed that in the panel session,
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova presented the work
done in preparation for the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework convention on Climate Change
(UNFCCC), which will be held in November this year. She expressed
confidence that the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers,
one of the 14 initiatives on the Action Agenda of COP29, will make
an important contribution to global efforts to transform agro-food
systems into a more sustainable model by bringing together
stakeholders to build climate-resilient agricultural systems.
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov
stated that the initiatives of the COP29 Action Agenda cover
various aspects of climate change negotiations, including finance,
trade, energy, peace, food, water, agriculture, science,
technology, health, urbanization, and transport. He added that the
decisions made at COP29 will be crucial in reducing the impacts of
climate change.
Firudin Taghiyev, head of the Department of Land Use Control at
the Ministry of Agriculture, discussed the effects of global
climate change on agriculture and food security, as well as the
efforts made to minimize these effects. He highlighted the
preparation of a Strategy Plan by the Ministry based on
international experiences, aimed at promoting the country's policy
on climate change adaptation and mitigation. He added that the
document envisions the implementation of regular climate-proof
projects in agriculture between the state and the private
sector.
Noting that the agricultural sector is particularly sensitive to
the effects of climate change, Anar Azimov, the deputy chairman of
the Agrarian Services Agency, reminded participants that global
productivity is likely to decrease by 2050 due to climate change.
He emphasized the importance of taking immediate action to ensure
food security.
Leyla Jabbarli, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Credit and
Development Agency, spoke about the opportunities provided by the
Harmony Climate Initiative. She referred to this initiative as a
platform that fosters inclusive cooperation among different sectors
and stakeholders. The agency official emphasized that the Harmony
Climate Initiative offers significant advantages for interested
parties, such as facilitating investment for the transformation of
agricultural systems, providing real-time monitoring, and ensuring
the comprehensive development of value chains up to global
markets.
Martial Bernoux, Chief Natural Resources Specialist of FAO's
Office of Climate Change, Environment and Biodiversity, and Liva
Kaugure, Natural Resources Specialist of the same office,
emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of
initiatives such as Harmony and "Sustainable Transformation for
Food and Agriculture" (FAST) in their speeches. Foreign experts
noted that Azerbaijan contributes to this cooperation as a member
of the Management Board and co-chair of the FAST initiative.
Speaking at the event, FAO experts addressed topics such as the
Sustainable Development Goals, "Digital Solutions for
Climate-Resilient Agricultural Systems," "Agricultural Loss and
Damage Assessment: European and Central Asian Experience," and
FAO's climate change planning for increasing resilience,
implementation, monitoring, and reporting activities.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.