British Ambassador To Azerbaijan Makes Post Related To Remembrance Day

9/27/2024 6:12:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 27 Remembrance Day, we respectfully commemorate those who lost their lives in the war, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his official "X" account.

"We hope for the swift arrival of peace and tranquility in the region," the post reads.

AzerNews

