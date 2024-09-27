British Ambassador To Azerbaijan Makes Post Related To Remembrance Day
Date
9/27/2024 6:12:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
On September 27 Remembrance Day, we respectfully commemorate
those who lost their lives in the war, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by British Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his official "X" account.
"We hope for the swift arrival of peace and tranquility in the
region," the post reads.
