Allowing Ukraine To Strike Deep Into Russia Would Pose Risks To U.S., Intelligence Believes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American intelligence agencies assess that Russia could respond with greater force by targeting the United States and its coalition partners if Washington green-lights for Ukraine long-range strikes inside Russia with the use of Western-supplied weapons.

This was reported by the NYT with reference to unnamed U.S. officials, Ukrinform saw.

U.S. intelligence believes Russia will likely retaliate against the U.S. and its coalition partners if they agree to give the Ukrainians permission to use long-range missiles provided by the USA, UK, and France for strikes deep inside Russia, sources told journalists.

The previously undisclosed intelligence assessment also downplays the impact of long-range missiles on the war, as the Ukrainians currently have a limited number of such weapons and it is unclear how many more their Western allies might provide.

Zelensky thanks U.S. for $7.9B aid package, additional Patriot battery

It is noted that the obtained data may partly explain why it remains so difficult for President Joe Biden to make the relevant decision, and demonstrate the domestic pressure to which he is subjected.

U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it remains unclear what Biden will ultimately allow Ukraine to go for long-range strikes.

As reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, intended to discuss with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the permission for long-range strikes inside Russia, expressing optimism about the outcome of the meeting.