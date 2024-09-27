Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Friday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good and wellness. (pickup previous) mt

