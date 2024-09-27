Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day
Date
9/27/2024 6:06:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)
