Kuwait Oil Price Drop USD 2.82 To USD 73.50 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil fell by USD 2.82 to reach USD 73.50 pb on Thursday, compared to USD 76.32 the day before, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation on Friday.

On global markets, dropped USD 1.86 to settle at USD 71.60 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell USD 2.02 to USD 67.67 pb. (end) aam



