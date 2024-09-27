Lost Money On Stellantis N.V.(STLA)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi &

Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis" or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stellantis investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 15, 2024 and July 24, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

STLA

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Stellantis issued a press release on July 25, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024. The Company reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its U.S. operations. In addition, Stellantis's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take "decisive actions to address operational challenges" in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company's vehicles. Following this news,

Stellantis's stock price fell over 7% the same day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Stellantis during the relevant time frame, you have until October 15, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED