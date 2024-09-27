Ihuman Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman (NYSE: IH ) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues were RMB215.1 million (US$29.6 million), compared with RMB241.0 million in the same period last year.

Gross was RMB151.7 million (US$20.9 million), compared with RMB170.8 million in the same period last year.

Operating income was RMB18.8 million (US$2.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the same period last year.

Net income was RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB42.1 million in the same period last year. Average total MAUs[1] for the second quarter were 24.57 million, a year-over-year increase of 20.8%.

[1] "Average total MAUs" refers to the monthly average of the sum of the MAUs of each of the Company's apps during a specific period, which is counted based on the number of unique mobile devices through which such app is accessed at least once in a given month, and duplicate access to different apps is not eliminated from the total MAUs calculation.

Dr. Peng Dai, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iHuman, commented, "In the second quarter, we made steady progress in advancing our strategic priorities, intensifying efforts across multiple fronts to build momentum for our sustainable growth.

In the domestic market, we expanded our smart device lineup with the introduction of the iHuman Pinyin Reader, which is designed to help kids master Pinyin through high-quality content, interactive hands-on experiences, and engaging exercises. The product features catchy pinyin mnemonics to enhance memory retention and offers audio and visual challenges to make learning more engaging. The iHuman Pinyin Reader uses Pinyin as a gateway to introduce nursery rhymes and foundational Chinese classical studies. Its proprietary rating system also assigns children to different proficiency levels, keeping kids motivated while making it easy for parents to track progress.

Our international expansion continued to gain momentum as we enriched our content library with new themes that appeal to young audiences worldwide. In Aha Makeover, we launched "Mermaid Melody" and "Forest Fantasy," two themes that combine imaginative elements like whimsical mermaids and enchanting forests with a variety of interactive features. In Gogo Mini World, the new theme "Fashion Salon" offers a dynamic platform for creative expression through beauty and styling activities, allowing children to share photos of their unique fashion designs. Furthermore, the new theme "Princess Castle" introduces a magical touch with magic wand play and customizable fireworks. These new themes are particularly engaging for children as they offer a mix of fantasy, creativity, and interactive fun, encouraging them to explore their interests and unleash their imaginations.

During the quarter, our animation studio Kunpeng also made notable headway internationally with its Cosmicrew franchise. Following a successful run on major TV networks and streaming platforms in China, the Cosmicrew animated series has now expanded into several global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore. The franchise's international reach was further extended with the Cosmicrew movie, which, after its premiere in China in 2023, has also been screened this year in several European countries. This global expansion not only boosts Kunpeng's international visibility and brand recognition, but also supports our broader international business strategy, thereby solidifying our presence in key global markets.

The progress we achieved across markets and business lines in the second quarter underscores our effective execution and commitment to long-term growth. Moving forward, we will continue to build on core strengths and leverage our extensive product portfolio to drive market expansion and business growth," concluded Dr. Dai.

Ms. Vivien Weiwei Wang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of iHuman, added, "In the second quarter of 2024, we recorded our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability. We also ended the quarter with RMB1.13 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and time deposits. With our healthy financial position, we have the privilege to accelerate our innovation efforts in pioneering content and technologies, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological developments and emerging trends to welcome and accommodate the evolving needs and preferences of users. For instance, during the quarter, we developed an experimental product specifically designed for use with Apple's Vision Pro, establishing ourselves as an industry pioneer in exploring applications compatible with this revolutionary headset. By harnessing the Vision Pro's immersive spatial environment, precise eye tracking, and gesture capture functions, we deliver even more interactive and captivating experiences for children. On the operational front, we calibrated our sales and marketing efforts to align with our expanded efforts on new product development and launches. Notably, we have strengthened collaborations with leading manufacturers of learning pads, smart speakers, tablets, and even smart cars to pre-install our app products. As smart devices become increasingly integral to daily life, we expect these partnerships to extend our market coverage and make our offerings more accessible to families. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will continue to invest strategically in product innovation and global brand recognition to build a sustainable growth engine for our business."

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB215.1 million (US$29.6 million), a decrease of 10.7% from RMB241.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to more conservative consumer spending.

Average total MAUs for the quarter were 24.57 million, an increase of 20.8% year-over-year from 20.33 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the effective execution of our user acquisition strategy.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB63.4 million (US$8.7 million), a decrease of 9.7% from RMB70.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased channel costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB151.7 million (US$20.9 million), compared with RMB170.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 70.5%, compared with 70.9% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB132.9 million (US$18.3 million), compared to RMB130.0 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB57.2 million (US$7.9 million), a decrease of 9.8% from RMB63.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased payroll related expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses were RMB51.3 million (US$7.1 million), an increase of 26.4% from RMB40.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased strategic spending on promotional activities, brand enhancement, and overseas expansion.

General and administrative expenses were RMB24.4 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 6.0% from RMB26.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreases in share-based compensation expenses, as well as other administrative expenses.

Operating Income



Operating income was RMB18.8 million (US$2.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the same period last year.

Net Income



Net income was RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB42.1 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.47 (US$0.06) and RMB0.45 (US$0.06), respectively, compared with RMB0.80 and RMB0.77 in the same period last year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Deferred R evenue and Customer Advances

Deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB289.9 million (US$39.9 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB318.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Time Deposits

Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits were RMB1,129.4 million (US$155.4 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB1,213.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the payment of annual bonuses to employees in the first quarter.

Exchange Rate Information

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2024, which was RMB7.2672 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

iHuman considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). iHuman defines adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS as operating income, net income and diluted net income per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, respectively. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS enable iHuman's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. iHuman believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures iHuman uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates"

and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about iHuman's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the description of the management's quotations in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. iHuman may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iHuman's growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract and retain users, convert non-paying users into paying users and increase the spending of paying users, the trends in, and size of, the market in which iHuman operates; its expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its expectations regarding its relationships with business partners; general economic and business conditions; regulatory environment; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iHuman's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and iHuman does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-upbringing experience easier for parents and transforming intellectual development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines over two decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman's unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children's natural curiosity and exploration. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity, and foster their natural interest in traditional Chinese culture. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children's behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

iHuman

Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands of

Renminbi

("RMB") and

U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares,

ADSs ,

per share and per ADS data)



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

1,213,767

914,474

125,836 Time deposits -

214,944

29,577 Accounts receivable, net 60,832

52,440

7,216 Inventories, net 16,518

19,070

2,624 Amounts due from related parties 1,810

1,773

244 Prepayments and other current assets 89,511

93,971

12,931 Total current assets 1,382,438

1,296,672

178,428 Non-current assets









Property and equipment, net 6,169

4,643

639 Intangible assets, net 23,245

20,430

2,811 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,648

2,811

387 Long-term investment 26,333

26,333

3,624 Other non-current assets 8,662

7,981

1,098 Total non-current assets 68,057

62,198

8,559 Total assets 1,450,495

1,358,870

186,987











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 22,139

19,925

2,742 Deferred revenue and customer advances 318,587

289,927

39,895 Amounts due to related parties 4,428

15,164

2,087 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 143,677

91,244

12,556 Dividend payable -

30,653

4,218 Current operating lease liabilities 1,927

1,788

246 Total current liabilities 490,758

448,701

61,744 Non-current liabilities









Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,933

1,083

149 Total non-current liabilities 1,933

1,083

149 Total liabilities 492,691

449,784

61,893 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share,

700,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of

December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024; 125,122,382

Class A shares issued and 119,704,787 outstanding as

of December 31, 2023; 125,122,382 Class A shares

issued and 117,852,782 outstanding as of June 30,

2024; 200,000,000 Class B shares authorized,

144,000,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30,

2024; 100,000,000 shares (undesignated) authorized,

nil shares (undesignated) issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024) 185

185

25 Additional paid-in capital 1,088,628

995,474

136,982 Treasury stock (16,665)

(21,788)

(2,998) Statutory reserves 8,164

8,164

1,123 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,955

20,549

2,828 Accumulated deficit (140,463)

(93,498)

(12,866) Total shareholders' equity 957,804

909,086

125,094 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,450,495

1,358,870

186,987

iHuman

Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of

Renminbi

("RMB") and

U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares,

ADSs, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Revenues 240,993

235,003

215,107

29,600

506,196

450,110

61,938 Cost of revenues (70,160)

(66,892)

(63,372)

(8,720)

(149,796)

(130,264)

(17,925)



























Gross profit 170,833

168,111

151,735

20,880

356,400

319,846

44,013



























Operating expenses

























Research and development expenses (63,412)

(67,923)

(57,219)

(7,874)

(125,085)

(125,142)

(17,220) Sales and marketing expenses (40,564)

(54,995)

(51,263)

(7,054)

(80,999)

(106,258)

(14,622) General and administrative expenses (25,982)

(27,724)

(24,426)

(3,361)

(52,717)

(52,150)

(7,176) Total operating expenses (129,958)

(150,642)

(132,908)

(18,289)

(258,801)

(283,550)

(39,018) Operating income 40,875

17,469

18,827

2,591

97,599

36,296

4,995 Other income, net 8,132

9,010

9,410

1,295

14,214

18,420

2,535 Income before income taxes 49,007

26,479

28,237

3,886

111,813

54,716

7,530 Income tax expenses (6,933)

(4,177)

(3,574)

(492)

(16,093)

(7,751)

(1,067) Net income 42,074

22,302

24,663

3,394

95,720

46,965

6,463



























Net income per ADS:



























- Basic 0.80

0.42

0.47

0.06

1.81

0.89

0.12

- Diluted 0.77

0.41

0.45

0.06

1.75

0.86

0.12



























Weighted average number of ADSs:



























- Basic 52,804,594

52,729,148

52,496,541

52,496,541

52,878,535

52,612,845

52,612,845

- Diluted 54,725,528

54,691,599

54,295,419

54,295,419

54,744,139

54,493,509

54,493,509



























Total share-based compensation expenses included in:

























Cost of revenues 70

40

26

4

168

66

9 Research and development expenses 1,142

457

348

48

1,780

805

111 Sales and marketing expenses 59

46

45

6

438

91

13 General and administrative expenses 1,160

301

392

54

2,452

693

95





























iHuman

Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of

Renminbi

("RMB") and

U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares,

ADSs, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Operating income 40,875

17,469

18,827

2,591

97,599

36,296

4,995 Share-based compensation expenses 2,431

844

811

112

4,838

1,655

228 Adjusted operating income 43,306

18,313

19,638

2,703

102,437

37,951

5,223



























Net income 42,074

22,302

24,663

3,394

95,720

46,965

6,463 Share-based compensation expenses 2,431

844

811

112

4,838

1,655

228 Adjusted net income 44,505

23,146

25,474

3,506

100,558

48,620

6,691



























Diluted net income per ADS 0.77

0.41

0.45

0.06

1.75

0.86

0.12 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 0.04

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.09

0.03

0.00 Adjusted diluted net income per ADS 0.81

0.42

0.47

0.06

1.84

0.89

0.12



























Weighted average number of ADSs – diluted 54,725,528

54,691,599

54,295,419

54,295,419

54,744,139

54,493,509

54,493,509 Weighted average number of ADSs – adjusted 54,725,528

54,691,599

54,295,419

54,295,419

54,744,139

54,493,509

54,493,509

SOURCE iHuman Inc.

