China Arbitration Summit 2024 And China-MENA Arbitration Summit Held In Beijing

The forum achieved practical results, contributing to strengthening legal cooperation, advancing international arbitration, and supporting the global economic order.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), highlighted that CIETAC has solidified China's leading position in arbitration. He emphasized that CIETAC aims to contribute further to high-quality international arbitration development, global economic recovery, and the building of a shared future for humanity.

Li Mingzheng, Vice Minister of Justice of China, stated that CIETAC's independent, fair, and efficient arbitration services are widely recognized domestically and internationally. He emphasized the need for continuous innovation in arbitration, further development of rules, and enhanced international collaboration to build a global brand for arbitration services.

Wang Shumei, a senior justice and member of the Supreme People's Court of China, shared measures taken by Chinese courts to innovate in arbitration and improve their role in global governance. She affirmed that Chinese courts will continue to foster a favorable legal environment for the advancement of international arbitration.

In a video message, Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary-General of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), reaffirmed UNCITRAL's commitment to addressing the new opportunities and challenges posed by modern dispute resolution.

Ismail Selim, President of the International Federation of Commercial Arbitration Institutions (IFCAI), stressed that arbitration must evolve to align with the era's trends of digitization and interconnectedness, promoting shared vision, adaptability, inclusivity, and global integration.

The forum saw the launch of the "2024 International Arbitration Cooperation Initiative", led by CIETAC and supported by arbitration institutions primarily from the Middle East and North Africa. The initiative aims to enhance cooperation among international arbitration bodies and contribute to building a community of shared future through arbitration.

CIETAC signed cooperation agreements with six international arbitration and legal service institutions, establishing mechanisms for joint research projects, co-hosted training, mutual recommendations of arbitrators, and shared use of facilities.