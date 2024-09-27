Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(S) In Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which rights are attached ii : Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands

Name Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands

Name Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States

Name Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands

Name Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands

Name Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States

Name Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States

Name Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 25/09/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26/09/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 13.017178 13.017178 13861635