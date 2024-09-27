Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Grow By 7.2% This Year Before Recording An AAGR Of 6.7% During 2025-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's construction is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2024, supported by the development of infrastructure, energy, and commercial construction projects, coupled with a continued improvement in foreign direct (FDI).

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, FDI in Vietnam grew by 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first six months of 2024, amounting to VND433.7 trillion ($18 billion); this was preceded by annual growth of 32.1% in 2023. Additionally, the Ministry of Construction is aiming to build 130,000 social housing units in 2024, in line with the government's aim of developing one million social housing units from 2021 to 2030.

The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to register an annual average growth of 6.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by rising industrial activity and the government's focus on developing transport infrastructure, industrial parks and energy projects. The energy sector's growth will be supported by the National Power Development Master Plan 2021-30 (Power Development Plan 8), which is expected to require an investment of VND3.2 quadrillion ($134.7 billion) by 2030.

The plan outlines the government's intention to generate of electricity by hydro power, from wind power, from solar power, 2.6GW of rooftop solar power and 2.3GW from biomass by 2030. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport's plan to expand the length of expressways from 1,900km in 2023 to 3,000km by 2025 and 5,000km by 2030, with a total investment of VND1.5 quadrillion ($65 billion), will drive the growth of the transport infrastructure sector.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Vietnam, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

