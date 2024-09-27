Janhvi Kapoor Shares Tempting Glimpse Of Her ‘Welcome Home’ Dinner

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor took to her social handle and shared a delightful picture of her welcome home dinner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a snapshot of her delicious dinner delight as she came back from a schedule of her upcoming 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

She wrote the caption,“It's a welcome home for a quick minute”.

On her tempting dinner menu, she had a delight of noodles, pasta, rice, salad, fried fish, pickles, Italian white sauce pasta and green chutney with other items.

Earlier, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories, where she reshared a group picture posted by actor Maneish Paul as they completed the film's schedule in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In the picture the cast members were seen smiling at the camera as they posed for the selfie and captioned it: "And that's a schedule wrap for Udaipur!!!”

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Janhvi captioned the post:“Best team ever.”

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and helmed by 'Dhadak' fame director Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

On the other hand, Janhvi's 'Devara: Part 1' has hit the theaters successfully on September 27, 2024. The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by director Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's recently released 'Ulajh' helmed by director Sudhanshu Saria has started streaming on the Netflix platform. The film also features, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chan, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi and Sakshi Tanwar in crucial roles.

–IANS

ays/