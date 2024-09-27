Chinese Nuclear Power Giant Releases Its First Tech Service Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) released its first technical service brand "I-Nuclear" on Wednesday, aiming to further provide all-around and multi-level technical support for the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power plants.

Based on the eight technical service products released in 2017, "I-Nuclear" is a brand product of the CNNP continuously exploring and improving the core capabilities of its nuclear power services, catering to the diversified needs of the future nuclear power market.

Positioned as a leading one-stop nuclear power technology service provider, "I-Nuclear" covers eight key aspects in nuclear power projects: Production preparation (i-Prepare), nuclear commissioning (i-Commission), operational support (i-Support), major overhauls (i-Outage), specialized maintenance (i-Maintain), professional training (i-Train), technical support (i-Tech), and nuclear informatization (i-Informatization), according to the CNNP.

"The eight products above make up the CNNP's new 'I-Nuclear' brand. They represent the culmination of the CNNP's 260 reactor years of operational experience, serve as a significant symbol of the development of new productive forces, and reflect the successful practice of China's nuclear safety culture," said

Lu Tiezhong, chairman of the CNNP, in a video speech he delivered at the brand's launch ceremony on Wednesday.

"It is hoped that this platform will facilitate the sharing of nuclear power experiences, enhance the safety and operational standards of nuclear power, and create even more outstanding operational achievements in the nuclear sector," Lu said.

"As the pioneer, main force, and leader of China's nuclear power industry, the CNNP is committed to promoting the safe and innovative development of nuclear energy, continuously exploring and improving its core capabilities in nuclear power technology services," he noted.

The Wednesday launch ceremony was held in Shanghai along with the CNNP's culture festival, where it was also announced that a new CNNP cultural creativity and brand studio would be set up.

"Wisdom, green, health, and safety are the keywords of future technology and industrial development, which are closely linked to the CNNP's efforts," said Fang Xin, former deputy secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), who attended the ceremony as a guest.

Fang praised the release of "I-Nuclear" as a new milestone in the development of the CNNP. "The Chinese nuclear industry has always been at the forefront of technological innovation as a national strategic scientific force," she said at the ceremony. "We believe that through the hard work and dedication of all those involved in nuclear power, the future of China's nuclear energy will be even more brilliant."

