North America (NAFTA) Foodservice Industry Guide 2024 Featuring 40 Key Players

The NAFTA Foodservice industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The foodservice industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $1,612,282.1 million in US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the foodservice industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $1,438,096.0 million in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $90.95 and $83.23 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the foodservice industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $1,683,106.9 million in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $132,213.3 and $114,683 million, respectively.

