Kunqu Opera: School Curricula Should Bring More Opportunity In Plays, Dramas
Date
9/27/2024 5:31:22 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International students called on that when young people are introduced to Kunqu opera, they will gain a deeper understanding of and attraction to this art form, as well as its cultural background, a report issued by China News Network
said here on Wednesday.
On a tour co-hosted by China News Network in Gaoyang County, north China's Hebei Province, a group of ten foreign students from Russia, France,
Myanmar, Vietnam, Mongolia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia embarked on a cultural exploration journey from last Thursday to Saturday.
Continue Reading
International students learning Qunqu Opera in Gaoyang
French student Guenegan Maelle, one of the group member, said she fell in love with the Kunqu art form completely when she had a chance to put on a traditional make-up and tried to play various roles.
"I hope my school could bring more opportunities like this to my fellow schoolmates to taste the charm of this traditional Chinese opera", Maelle said.
According to the report, the Kunqu Opera in Gaoyang boasts a history of more than 400 years. And in recent years, the Opera has been integrated into local school curriculum, fostering a new generation of young enthusiasts for the art.
SOURCE China News Network
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108722266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.