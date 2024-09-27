Twaao Expands Into European Market, Enhancing Localized Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Twaao Exchange announced the establishment of a new office in Europe, aimed at providing more convenient localized services for Eurozone users. The plans to deepen its collaboration with European regulatory bodies to ensure all operations comply with local laws and regulations. This initiative is expected to enhance user trading experiences and expand Twaao influence in the European market.



The new office of Twaao is located in Frankfurt, one of the financial hubs in Europe. This strategic location not only facilitates better service for Eurozone users but also promotes closer collaboration with local financial institutions and regulatory bodies. By establishing a local office, Twaao can respond more swiftly to user needs and provide more efficient services.

In terms of compliance, Twaao will continue to strictly adhere to the financial regulations of European countries, ensuring that all business operations meet legal requirements. The platform will maintain close cooperation with European financial regulators, actively pursuing necessary compliance certifications and licenses. Through these efforts, Twaao is committed to providing users with a safe and reliable trading environment.

To improve user experience, Twaao will launch a series of localized services in the European market. The platform will support Euro trading pairs and offer various local payment methods, facilitating easier deposits and withdrawals for users. Additionally, Twaao will provide multilingual customer service to ensure users receive timely assistance and support during their trading activities.

The technical team at Twaao is continuously optimizing the platform features and performance to deliver an efficient and stable trading experience for European users. By introducing advanced trading engines and risk control systems, Twaao can better meet user trading needs, ensuring transaction security and reliability.

Looking ahead, Twaao will continue to increase its investment in the European market, consistently optimizing and enhancing its service levels. Through deep collaboration with European financial institutions and regulatory bodies, Twaao will introduce more innovative products and technologies, providing users with superior trading services. Additionally, Twaao will actively promote cooperation with local communities and industry partners to jointly foster the healthy development of the European cryptocurrency market.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Greta Weber ...