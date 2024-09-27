Dairy Global Industry Guide 2024: Market To Reach $1.05 Trillion By 2028
Date
9/27/2024 5:31:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 10.6% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.05 trillion by the end of 2028.
Global Dairy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
The dairy market consists of retail sales of butter & spreadable fats, cheese, cream, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, milk, soymilk & soy drinks, yogurt and fromage frais & quark. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates. The global Dairy market had total revenues of $638.31 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 195.95 billion kilograms in 2023.
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global dairy market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global dairy market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global dairy market? How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global dairy market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Dairy
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Companies Featured
Agropur cooperative Arla Foods amba Arla Foods UK Plc Bega Cheese Ltd Binggrae Co Ltd Blue Diamond Growers Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd Clover SA Pty Ltd Corporacion Alimentaria Penasanta SA Corporacion Empresarial de Materiales de Construccion (Coemac) SA Danone SA Emmi AG Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd Fraser and Neave Ltd Ganaderos Productores de Leche Pura SAPI de CV Granarolo SpA Groupe Lactalis SA Grupo LALA SAB de CV Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co Ltd Indofood Cbp Sukses Makmur Tbk PT Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd Koc Holding AS Land O'Lakes, Inc. Malaysia Dairy Industries Pte Ltd Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd. Mondelez International, Inc. Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd National Dairy Development Board Nestle SA PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk Royal FrieslandCampina NV Saputo Inc Savencia SA Seoul Dairy Cooperative Sigma Alimentos SA de CV Sodiaal International. Sutas Sut Urunleri AS Tamilnadu Co-operative milk producers' Federation Ltd The Kraft Heinz Co TINE SA Upfield BV Valio Ltd Westland Kaasspecialiteiten BV Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. Yasar Holding AS
For more information about this report visit
