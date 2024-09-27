Dairy Global Industry Guide 2024: Market To Reach $1.05 Trillion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The performance of the is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 10.6% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.05 trillion by the end of 2028.

Global Dairy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The dairy market consists of retail sales of butter & spreadable fats, cheese, cream, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, milk, soymilk & soy drinks, yogurt and fromage frais & quark. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Dairy market had total revenues of $638.31 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 195.95 billion kilograms in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Dairy

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Companies Featured



Agropur cooperative

Arla Foods amba

Arla Foods UK Plc

Bega Cheese Ltd

Binggrae Co Ltd

Blue Diamond Growers

Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

Clover SA Pty Ltd

Corporacion Alimentaria Penasanta SA

Corporacion Empresarial de Materiales de Construccion (Coemac) SA

Danone SA

Emmi AG

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Fraser and Neave Ltd

Ganaderos Productores de Leche Pura SAPI de CV

Granarolo SpA

Groupe Lactalis SA

Grupo LALA SAB de CV

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd

Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co Ltd

Indofood Cbp Sukses Makmur Tbk PT

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd

Koc Holding AS

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Malaysia Dairy Industries Pte Ltd

Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd

Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd

National Dairy Development Board

Nestle SA

PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Saputo Inc

Savencia SA

Seoul Dairy Cooperative

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Sodiaal International.

Sutas Sut Urunleri AS

Tamilnadu Co-operative milk producers' Federation Ltd

The Kraft Heinz Co

TINE SA

Upfield BV

Valio Ltd

Westland Kaasspecialiteiten BV

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. Yasar Holding AS

