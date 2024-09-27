Young Boys Club Celebrates 55Th Year Of Durga Puja With The Theme“Ek Tukdo Aakash”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th September, 2024: As the festive season approaches, the Young Boys Club of Central Kolkata proudly announces the theme for its Durga Puja: "Ek Tukdo Aakash." This puja is located near Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata which connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani and is a big draw with the residents.



The theme“Ek Tukdo Aakash” sheds light on the pressing concerns surrounding urban development in Kolkata, particularly the rise of high-rise buildings that have transformed the city's skyline and obscured its natural beauty. While this development has provided housing for a growing population, it has also led to a noticeable loss of open spaces and natural light, leaving the blue sky increasingly hidden behind concrete structures.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“As we celebrate our 55th Durga Puja, we are not only honoring our traditions but also highlighting the urgent need for dialogue about the impact of urbanization on our city. 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' serves as a reminder of the beauty we are losing in the face of relentless development and encourages us all to reflect on the spaces we inhabit.”



On this Occasion, Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, said,“Our theme resonates deeply with the younger generation, who are increasingly aware of the changes in our environment. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration, to connect with our cultural roots, and to engage in meaningful conversations about the future of Kolkata.”



Speaking to the media, Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“This year, we aim to create an immersive experience that not only celebrates our cultural heritage but also sparks awareness and conversation about the urban challenges we face. We hope 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' inspires a sense of responsibility towards our environment and encourages positive change.”



The artistic vision for this year's mandapa, crafted by artist Souvik Kali, will immerse visitors in an environment reminiscent of a dense cluster of urban flats. Utilizing bamboo, wood, and iron, the mandapa will reflect the overwhelming presence of urbanization, while the incorporation of cement and brick will illustrate the stark contrast between tradition and modernity. Lighting designer Biswajit Saha will create a captivating interplay of light and shadow, symbolizing the struggles of residents navigating this urban landscape. The idols, designed by artist Parimal Pal, will honor traditional craftsmanship, reinforcing the deep cultural heritage of Bengal.

