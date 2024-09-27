Beetel Teletech Announces Distribution Partnership With Cambium Networks To Enhance India\'S Connectivity Infrastructure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th September 2024 – Beetel Teletech Limited, one of India\'s leading homegrown brands, recently announced its strategic distribution partnership with NASDAQ-listed Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), Ltd., a global leader within the networking solutions space. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing infrastructure across India, combining Beetel\'s extensive presence with Cambium\'s cutting-edge to address the evolving demands of digital connectivity.



This strategic alliance will enable Beetel to distribute Cambium\'s comprehensive portfolio of advanced networking solutions such as fixed wireless, networking switches, wi-fi, fiber, security, SD-WAN, and licensed frequency solutions. The collaboration aims to bolster the vision of Digital Bharat by deploying new-age solutions designed to transform last-mile wireless connectivity and tackle the existing digital divide in India.



Speaking on the collaboration Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech said, \"We are thrilled to partner with Cambium Networks, a global leader in networking technology. This partnership represents a pivotal step towards securing a strategically advantageous position in India\'s rapidly expanding networking market. With projections indicating that 60 to 65 percent of Indians will likely have internet access by 2025, Cambium\'s advanced technologies will provide us with the essential tools to meet the evolving demands of India\'s digital infrastructure and drive transformative growth.\"



Speaking about this strategic partnership, Mr. Himanshu Motial, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific, Cambium Networks, said \"At Cambium Networks our mission is to connect the unconnected people, places and things, to state-of-the-art high-speed internet. India is a key theatre for us. Our largest design centres are now in India from where we are developing cutting-edge hardware and software for global adoption. By partnering with Beetel we are excited at the prospects of expanding our presence in India. In Beetel we found a strategic partner who brings innovative approach and extensive distribution infrastructure to complement our innovations. Together we will bring innovative solutions to the Indian market backed by a responsive presales and post-sales support team. We look forward to contributing in a larger way to Digital Bharat.\"



The collaboration between Beetel and Cambium Networks underscores a shared dedication to enhancing digital infrastructure and bridging connectivity gaps. As India continues to progress towards a digitally empowered future, this partnership stands as a testament to both companies\' commitment to fostering technological advancement and economic growth.





About Beetel



Beetel, one of India\'s leading homegrown brands and an established market leader in the landline phone category was founded in 1987. As a pioneer in IT enterprise, networking solutions, SD-WAN, and collaboration solutions, Beetel manufactures and distributes a diverse range of products, including mobile accessories, network and enterprise solutions, and fixed landlines.



Beetel offers its services through 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors in India at the most prudent prices. Its partner base includes companies like Avaya, HP, Samsung, Siemens, QSC, RADWIN, RAD, Yealink, Alcatel Lucent, Adva, Tata Trynox, Numeric, etc.



Having manufactured more than 100 million landline phones to date, Beetel also extends Technical Services (Pre & Post Sales, Installations, Cloud, AMC, etc.) helping with designing solutions followed by system configurations & programming, covering the entire spectrum of services to over 19 countries spread across 5 continents in the world.





About Cambium Networks



Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium\'s wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies, allowing customers to focus more on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

