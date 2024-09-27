Tencent Music Entertainment Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent

Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading and entertainment in

China, today

released

its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report. This report highlights

the Company's commitment to sustainable practices and long-term value creation, and details the initiatives and performance in key areas such as

responsible platform, employee care, and

social responsibility.



Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME, commented, "Our inaugural ESG report showcases

the steps

we are taking to develop and implement a sustainability strategy. Building upon this foundation, we are committed to continuously shaping

a sustainable future."

About

Tencent

Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" tencentmusi .

