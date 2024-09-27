Tencent Music Entertainment Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent
Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and Audio entertainment platform in
China, today
released
its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report. This report highlights
the Company's commitment to sustainable practices and long-term value creation, and details the initiatives and performance in key areas such as
responsible platform, employee care, and
social responsibility.
Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME, commented, "Our inaugural ESG report showcases
the steps
we are taking to develop and implement a sustainability strategy. Building upon this foundation, we are committed to continuously shaping
a sustainable future."
To access the Company's inaugural ESG Report, please visit: .
About
Tencent
Music Entertainment
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" tencentmusi .
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 818415
SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group
