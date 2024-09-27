(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud 3.0: Optimizing Performance and Navigating Multi-Cloud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest innovations in cloud computing. The report highlights how advancements in multi-cloud and hybrid strategies are transforming IT infrastructure.

Key trends such as the rise of edge computing, AI/ML integration, and the growing focus on green cloud solutions are driving improvements in efficiency, scalability, and sustainability within the sector. Through real-world case studies, the report illustrates how these technologies are being utilized to boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and enhance data security.

It also delves into future trends, including the potential impact of quantum computing and the adoption of advanced security measures like zero-trust models, offering strategic insights for businesses looking to maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving cloud landscape.

Innovations: presents real-world innovation examples related to the cloud. It casts light on enterprises and startups using cloud computing platforms and across the sectors in different operations and processes.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by key AI and robotics use cases in the Oil and Gas sector.

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation. Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Thematic Exposure Map

2.2. Cloud Evolution

2.3. Current Market Landscape

2.4. Key Drivers

2.5. Mega Trends

3. Real-world Innovations by Mega Trends

3.1. Multi-cloud/Hybrid Cloud

3.2. Edge Computing

3.3. AI/ML

3.4. Serverless Computing

3.5. Containerization

3.6. Security Enhancements

3.7. Quantum Computing

3.8. Green Cloud

3.9. Data Privacy

3.10. DevOps Platforms

4. Outlook & Challenges

