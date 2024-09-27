Local Kitchens Partners With Celebrity Chef Alvin Cailan To Bring New Brand, Sweet Onion Burger, To Northern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sweet Onion Burger by Alvin Cailan

- Local Kitchens CEO Jon GoldsmithSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Local Kitchens has collaborated with celebrity chef and burger expert Alvin Cailan to bring Sweet Onion Burger , a fresh take on the Oklahoma Onion Burger, to Northern California. Sweet Onion Burger is Cailan's first-ever venture in Northern California, available September 26th at all 13 Local Kitchens locations across the Bay Area and Sacramento.Local Kitchens partnered with Cailan to share his take on a staple of American cuisine: the burger. It's a match made in culinary heaven, as Cailan is a burger connoisseur. Cailan first rose to culinary prominence after founding the famed restaurant Eggslut, and his many burger accolades include creating LA's top burger spot, Amboy Quality Meats, hosting the viral YouTube sensation, The Burger Show, (with 129M views and counting!) and serving as a food consultant for the animated series, Bob's Burgers.“At Local Kitchens, our vision is to break down borders by connecting communities with flavors and stories from around the world,” said Local Kitchens CEO Jon Goldsmith.“Alvin Cailan's Sweet Onion Burger celebrates an Oklahoma tradition, and we're thrilled to bring this exceptional brand to our guests across Northern California.”Sweet Onion Burger has a rich backstory and the flavor to back it up. Inspired by the Oklahoma Onion Burger, the refined simplicity of its beef-onion-cheese flavor profile originates from the Great Depression era. After first tasting this classic burger in Oklahoma City, Cailan couldn't get enough-visiting the region countless times to learn its origins and techniques. He was determined to find the right partner to bring it to the masses.What makes the Oklahoma Onion Burger so flavorful is the technique behind the build, starting with Angus beef seared and pressed with thinly shaved onions and topped with a slice of classic American cheese, dill pickles, and a toasted bun. Cailan brings his culinary style to this regional classic with savory sauces like bacon jam and the signature SOB sauce. The Sweet Onion Burger menu will offer four Oklahoma Onion Burgers, grilled cheese, two fries, and a Molasses Chocolate Chunk Cookie.“Being a part of a company that envisions the future of food as I do feels auspicious,” Cailan said,“I've spent over 15 years perfecting my craft, but I've never brought this burger style to market. Many are now trying, but few are doing it right. I'm so glad I found the perfect partner in Local Kitchens to bring this vision to life.”Starting September 26th, Sweet Onion Burger will be available at all 13 Local Kitchens locations in Los Gatos, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Campbell, Cupertino, Novato, Lafayette, Mill Valley, Davis, Roseville, and Redwood Shores. For more information, visit LocalKitchens or stop in to get a taste for yourself.About Local Kitchens:Local Kitchens is a multi-brand restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from across the world under one roof. By partnering with award-winning chefs, Local Kitchens connects guests with authentic global flavors and the stories behind them, all from the comfort of their neighborhood. Founded in 2020, the company has locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region and plans to expand to Los Angeles in early 2025.About Chef Alvin Cailan:From his formal training at Thomas Keller's The French Laundry to hosting the popular YouTube series The Burger Show, Chef Alvin Cailan is known not only for his range in culinary style but as America's top burger connoisseur, creating menus beloved by food critics and guests alike. After tasting his first Oklahoma Onion Burger in Oklahoma City years ago, Alvin dreamed of putting his spin on it for the masses. Chef Alvin partnered with Local Kitchens to make it a reality with Sweet Onion Burger.Alvin Cailan is an LA-based chef, entrepreneur, and YouTube personality. He rose to culinary prominence as the creator of Eggslut, a cult sensation that became the“most Instagrammable restaurant in the world” and one of Bon Appétit's best new restaurants. His next venture, Amboy Quality Meats, quickly earned its place among the best of LA's growing burger scene. As a proud first-generation Filipino-American, Alvin infuses that cultural influence into every menu (and sauce) he creates.

Marggi de Lusignan

Local Kitchens

+1 650-400-4812

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.