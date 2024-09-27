U.S. Announces USD 5.55 B Military Assistance For Ukraine Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the U.S. government's plans to allocate $5.55 billion for military assistance to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

This is according to the U.S. Department of State website , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, as part of the surge of assistance that directed ahead of his meeting with President Zelensky, the Department notified of the intent to direct the drawdown of up to approximately $5.55 billion in defense articles and services from DoD for military assistance to Ukraine under Presidential Drawdown Authority," the statement reads.

According to Blinken, this refers to funds allocated under the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which will expire on September 30, 2024

"We are taking this step to ensure this Authority does not expire and the United States can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress. By doing so, the United States will be able to continue to provide a surge in defense articles and services to Ukraine from DoD stocks under planned drawdowns in the weeks and months ahead. These drawdowns have been made possible by strong bipartisan support from Congress,” Blinken explained.

7.9forand

The U.S. Department of State website states that the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian military with the equipment they need to strengthen their position on the battlefield, defend their territory and people from the Kremlin's brutal aggression, and prevail in this war to secure a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the allocation of large-scale defense aid to Ukraine worth USD 7.9 billion.