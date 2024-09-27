Republican Youth Library Holds Exhibition Dedicated To Memorial Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has presented
traditional and virtual book exhibition on the occasion of Memorial
Day (September 27), Azernews reports.
The virtual exhibition presents photo and video images of the
first days of the war, and fragments from President Ilham Aliyev's
television speeches.
The exhibition prepared by library staff features over 20 books
published from 2020 to the present about the 44-day Patriotic War,
which is one of the brightest and most glorious pages of
Azerbaijani history.
It includes short annotations for works such as "The Chronicles
of Victory," "Our Victory History," "Chronicles of Heroism,"
"Patriotic War: Ganja Martyrs," "Lessons in Diplomacy from 44
Days," "The History of the Patriotic War: The Factor of
Personality," "44 Days in Real-Time," "Victory Memoirs," and "The
Great Return," among others, as well as samples from
periodicals.
Moreover, a traditional book exhibition titled "September 27-
Remembrance Day" has been organized at the Republican Youth
Library.
The exhibition displays books about the 44-day Patriotic War and
features a bulletin prepared by library staff titled "The Brightest
Page of Our Statehood History."
The bulletin titled "The Brightest Page of Our Statehood
History" includes images and annotated bibliographic descriptions
of 43 publications (30 in Azerbaijani, 6 in Turkish, 4 in Russian,
3 in English) that have been published regarding the 44-day
Patriotic War, official documents, and descriptions of 207 articles
(125 in Azerbaijani, 83 in Russian) published in the periodical
press, as well as a collection of poems about the Patriotic
War.
The book descriptions are arranged in alphabetical order, while
the periodical materials are presented in reverse chronological
order.
To explore the exhibition closely, you can follow the link .
Memorial Day in Azerbaijan is a public holiday for honoring and
mourning the military personnel, who died while defending the
occupied Azerbaijani lands during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.
Established under President Ilham Aliyev's decree, Remembrance
Day is held in Azerbaijan on September 27, the day when the war
with Armenia broke out.
The day honors the memory of martyrs, soldiers, and officers,
who heroically fought in the Second Garabagh War and liberated
territories from the Armenian occupation.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.