عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan MFA Makes Post Regarding September 27 - Remembrance Day

Azerbaijan MFA Makes Post Regarding September 27 - Remembrance Day


9/27/2024 5:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today marks the 4th anniversary of the start of the 44-day Patriotic War, which led to the restoration of our country's territorial integrity, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

"Thanks to the determination and will of the glorious Azerbaijani Army, led by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, the Patriotic War put an end to nearly 30 years of military Occupation of our lands and the violations of our citizens' fundamental rights, as well as the norms and principles of international law. This war represents the triumph of historical justice.

On September 27-Remembrance Day-we honor with deep respect and gratitude the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, giving us this historic victory," the post reads.

MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722151


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search