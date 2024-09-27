Azerbaijan MFA Makes Post Regarding September 27 - Remembrance Day
Date
9/27/2024 5:11:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Today marks the 4th anniversary of the start of the 44-day
Patriotic War, which led to the restoration of our country's
territorial integrity, Azernews reports, citing
the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its
official "X" account.
"Thanks to the determination and will of the glorious
Azerbaijani Army, led by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, the Patriotic War put an
end to nearly 30 years of military Occupation of our lands and the
violations of our citizens' fundamental rights, as well as the
norms and principles of international law. This war represents the
triumph of historical justice.
On September 27-Remembrance Day-we honor with deep respect and
gratitude the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their
lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country,
giving us this historic victory," the post reads.
