Dutch Writer: September 27 Is The Beginning Of The Prosperity Of Garabagh

Elnur Enveroglu
I remember this day when the liberation of Garabagh from
occupation began. Unfortunately, thousands of soldiers and many
innocent civilians died as a result. But despite all this, it was
necessary to liberate Garabagh from Armenians-so that this
beautiful land is not occupied by foreign forces again. I
commemorate the dear memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives
for the revival of Garabagh, and I thank them.
Henri Van Rens, the Dutch writer and author of the book about
Garabagh and Armenian vandalism, in his comment to
Azernews regarding September 27-Remembrance
Day.
Henri Van Rens is a European research writer who visited
Garabagh quite several times after the occupation. There were many
reasons that attracted him to Garabagh, and while talking about it,
he said that he got acquainted with many facts that Garabagh is
really the ancient land of Azerbaijan.
"Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and there are many facts that can
confirm this. While I was in Garabagh, I visited a number of
villages, including Edilli village of Khojavand, where I came
across human remains buried alive by Armenian vandals. Indeed, it
is extremely unbearable to imagine that scene. The last time we
witnessed such brutality was the crimes committed by Nazi forces
during World War II. When I witnessed the crimes committed by
Armenians in Garabagh, I was once again convinced that they are
more barbaric than nazis," Rens said.
The Dutch writer said that Armenians have nothing to do with
Garabagh. He emphasised that Armenians are enemies not only of
humanity, but also of nature.
"A person who belongs to Garabagh, who grew up in this land, can
never behave in such a cruel and vandalistic manner towards those
territories. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Aghdam. It
really looked like a ruin. It was as if a meteor had hit the ground
from space. But when I learnt that all these are part of the
"masterpiece" of Armenians, then an idea came to my mind: Armenians
cannot be attributed to Garabagh!
Unfortunately, Armenians are enemies not only to humanity, but
also to this beautiful nature. In addition to killing people, the
damage they cause to nature and ecology is immeasurable," he
added.
Henri Van Rens described September 27 as follows: "The aggressor
is always the aggressor, and it is impossible for him to change and
take a humane step. Armenian military units have been eyeing
Azerbaijani territories for more than thirty years. It was
impossible for them to return those lands willingly. I have always
followed the news about the South Caucasus, and the last time I
read the news was in July that the Armenians again resorted to
military provocations. It turned out that this was already their
last attempt..."
Recall that September 27, 2020, is one of the most important
days in the history of the national heroism of Azerbaijan. That
day, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began
responsive measures to counter another military provocation from
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
The counter-offensive operation initiated by Azerbaijan was
written down in history as the Patriotic War.
As a result, 2908 military servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed
Forces were martyred, and 6 are considered missing in the Patriotic
War.
