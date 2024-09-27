Dutch Writer: September 27 Is The Beginning Of The Prosperity Of Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

I remember this day when the liberation of Garabagh from occupation began. Unfortunately, thousands of and many innocent civilians died as a result. But despite all this, it was necessary to liberate Garabagh from Armenians-so that this beautiful land is not occupied by foreign forces again. I commemorate the dear memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the revival of Garabagh, and I thank them.

Henri Van Rens, the Dutch writer and author of the about Garabagh and Armenian vandalism, in his comment to Azernews regarding September 27-Remembrance Day.

Henri Van Rens is a European research writer who visited Garabagh quite several times after the occupation. There were many reasons that attracted him to Garabagh, and while talking about it, he said that he got acquainted with many facts that Garabagh is really the ancient land of Azerbaijan.

"Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and there are many facts that can confirm this. While I was in Garabagh, I visited a number of villages, including Edilli village of Khojavand, where I came across human remains buried alive by Armenian vandals. Indeed, it is extremely unbearable to imagine that scene. The last time we witnessed such brutality was the crimes committed by Nazi forces during World War II. When I witnessed the crimes committed by Armenians in Garabagh, I was once again convinced that they are more barbaric than nazis," Rens said.

The Dutch writer said that Armenians have nothing to do with Garabagh. He emphasised that Armenians are enemies not only of humanity, but also of nature.

"A person who belongs to Garabagh, who grew up in this land, can never behave in such a cruel and vandalistic manner towards those territories. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Aghdam. It really looked like a ruin. It was as if a meteor had hit the ground from space. But when I learnt that all these are part of the "masterpiece" of Armenians, then an idea came to my mind: Armenians cannot be attributed to Garabagh!

Unfortunately, Armenians are enemies not only to humanity, but also to this beautiful nature. In addition to killing people, the damage they cause to nature and ecology is immeasurable," he added.

Henri Van Rens described September 27 as follows: "The aggressor is always the aggressor, and it is impossible for him to change and take a humane step. Armenian military units have been eyeing Azerbaijani territories for more than thirty years. It was impossible for them to return those lands willingly. I have always followed the news about the South Caucasus, and the last time I read the news was in July that the Armenians again resorted to military provocations. It turned out that this was already their last attempt..."

Recall that September 27, 2020, is one of the most important days in the history of the national heroism of Azerbaijan. That day, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

The counter-offensive operation initiated by Azerbaijan was written down in history as the Patriotic War.

As a result, 2908 military servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were martyred, and 6 are considered missing in the Patriotic War.