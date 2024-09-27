Action Bladder Cancer UK Launches Learning Module For Primary Care

(MENAFN- Pressat) Action Bladder Cancer UK has launched a new module for primary care, to help healthcare professionals improve their knowledge of bladder cancer.

Bladder cancer is not a rare cancer. In the UK alone, over 23,000 people are diagnosed each year, often very late. ABC UK's mission is to raise awareness of bladder cancer to improve early diagnosis and patient outcomes. Supporting in recognising bladder cancer symptoms and understanding when to refer patients is crucial for improving survival rates and ensuring timely for those affected by the disease.

The free one-hour module is CPD-accredited and developed in partnership with NB Medical. Designed to enhance GPs' knowledge of bladder cancer it ultimately aims to improve early detection of bladder cancer within primary care.

The case-study based learning focuses on:



The signs and symptoms of bladder cancer including specific cases of visible haematuria, non-visible haematuria and persistent UTIs.

The epidemiology of bladder cancer, in addition to the aetiology and risk factors for bladder cancer.

Recognising the clinical features of bladder cancer.

How to manage bladder cancer cases. How secondary care investigate and manage bladder cancer.

The ABC UK Primary Care learning module can be accessed here .

Jeannie Rigby, ABC UK CEO says:“We are delighted to expand our education programme to provide a further learning opportunity for the primary care. Bladder cancer is frequently diagnosed late and it remains the only common cancer whose survival rates are not improving. We want this to change. There are few opportunities for healthcare professionals to improve their knowledge of bladder cancer and ABC UK is committed to addressing this gap and improving outcomes for patients”.

ABC UK's Education Programme includes a yearly nurse education conference, regular webinars and other online learning modules for healthcare professionals, networking opportunities and a range of specialist resources available online and in print.

For more information about Action Bladder Cancer UK and its education programme, visit or email ... .

About Action Bladder Cancer UK:

ABC UK's mission is to support bladder cancer patients and their families, raise awareness of the disease to improve early diagnosis and outcomes, and support research into bladder cancer.

