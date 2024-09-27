Vingroup Signed A MOU With Warner Music Group And Indochina Productions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



LOS ANGELES, US - OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Vingroup has officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with renowned entertainment leaders, Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions. This collaboration paves the way for Vietnam to host world-class music stars, while simultaneously elevating the country's and cultural image to a global audience of hundreds of millions.







These strategic partnerships were formalized within the context of the Vietnam Tourism - Cinema Promotion Program, a initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hollywood, California. Under the terms of the agreements, Vingroup will collaborate with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions to amplify awareness of its key products, while also showcasing Vietnamese culture to a global audience through film, music festivals, and music videos.

The collaboration aims to position Vietnam as a premier destination for international filmmakers and music video producers. Vingroup has pledged its support to Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions, offering the use of its Vinpearl resorts and VinWonders amusement parks as filming locations. Furthermore, Vingroup will provide VinFast electric vehicles to enhance the production capabilities of these partners in their music and film endeavors.

A key outcome of this partnership is the potential for world-renowned music stars managed by Warner Music Group to grace the stage at events such as the 8Wonder International Music Festival and other Vinpearl-organized music gatherings.







Vingroup signed MOU with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions.

Lisa Nguyen, Managing Director of Warner Music Vietnam, shared: 'Vietnam's breathtaking natural beauty makes it a potentially ideal location for film productions and concerts. Some of our artists, such as Charlie Puth, have performed here. By partnering with Vingroup,Warner Music Group hopes to have more opportunities to expand our operations in Vietnam.'

Nicholas Simon, General Director of Indochina Productions, said: ' Indochina Productions has a proven track record of operating to the highest international standards throughout the region. With the support of government agencies and industry stakeholders, we've played a pivotal role in establishing Thailand and the Philippines as Hollywood film hubs. These factors brought the 'Kong: Skull Island' film crew to Vietnam. With Vingroup's backing, we're confident that Vietnam will become a sought-after location for numerous international blockbusters in the future.'

Ngo Thi Huong, representative of Vingroup, shared: 'We are honored to partner with Warner Music and Indochina Productions in promoting Vietnam's rich culture, vibrant tourism, and groundbreaking innovations. This collaboration offers us a unique platform to showcase Vingroup's brand and products to a global audience, while also bringing world-class artists, actors, and film crews closer to Vietnamese audiences. By fostering these connections, we aim to elevate Vietnam's cultural identity and showcase its beauty to the world.'

The strategic partnership between Vingroup, Warner Music, and Indochina Productions underscores the global influence and reach of Vietnam's premier multi-industry corporation. This collaboration also demonstrates Vingroup's vision and commitment to showcasing Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, iconic landmarks, and economic prosperity to the world. By showcasing these unique attributes, the collaboration aims to position Vietnam as a leading tourist destination in Asia.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. With a production and business network spanning Vietnam and many other countries such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, Vingroup consistently pursues a strategy of collaborating with world-leading corporations to continuously innovate and develop a premium ecosystem of products and services, enhancing the quality of life and elevating the Vietnamese brand on the global stage. Find out more at:



.



About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group, a leading global music corporation founded in 1958 and headquartered in New York, USA, represents a roster of renowned artists including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B.



About Indochina Productions

Indochina Productions (ICP), a renowned production company established in 2010 by Hungarian-American filmmaker Nicholas Simon, has become a trusted partner for major brands in the global entertainment and advertising industry. ICP played a pivotal role in bringing the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island to Vietnam, showcasing the country's stunning landscapes and rich culture to a worldwide audience.



