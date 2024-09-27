Septeo, European Software Publisher, Promotes Customer Excellence With The Sabio Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sabio and Septeo

Julien Muller, CTO of Septeo

Sabio Logo

- Julien Muller, CTO, SepteoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabio Group , an expert services partner specialising in digital customer experiences (CX), is partnering with Septeo, a major software provider for legal & accounting professionals, notaries, real estate, hospitality, and Human Resources, to revolutionise their customer engagement strategy.As part of this project, Sabio will support Septeo in migrating its contact centre from its existing on-premise solution to Genesys Cloud, paving the way for a new era of excellence in customer service.Founded in 2013, Septeo is a group composed of more than 30 companies, with approximately 3,000 employees and a turnover exceeding 340 million euros.The Group specialises in providing software solutions for notaries, lawyers, real estate professionals, and the hotel industry, among others, in France, Belgium, Tunisia, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal.Recognising the importance of providing exceptional CX, Septeo has entrusted Sabio with the critical task of modernising its contact centre infrastructure. Sabio's expertise in CX transformation and in-depth knowledge of the Genesys Cloud platform made it the ideal partner for this project.Julien Muller, CTO at Septeo, said:“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service at Septeo.“By collaborating with Sabio and leveraging the power of Genesys Cloud, we are confident that we will reach new heights in customer engagement.“This migration will allow us to offer personalised and omnichannel experiences that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”The migration to Genesys Cloud will optimise Septeo's contact centre operations, improve agent productivity, and overall customer satisfaction. The flexibility and scalability of the cloud solution will allow Septeo to adapt to its rapid growth and business acquisition model, while ensuring consistent service levels across its global operations.Hervé Racine, Country Manager of Sabio for France, Italy, and Morocco, said:“This is an exciting project for the Sabio team supporting Septeo in its transformation.“Our team of experts has provided and will continue to provide comprehensive consulting services and dedicated managed services to ensure a seamless transition to Genesys Cloud.“By leveraging the platform's omnichannel capabilities and knowledge base features, Septeo will be well-positioned to deliver exceptional experiences to its customers.”The migration project will be executed in two stages. The first will focus on transitioning voice and live chat capabilities to Genesys Cloud, while the second will focus on implementing automation to further streamline customer interactions.Sabio's specialised managed services team will ensure that the migration process runs smoothly.Julien added:“By embarking on this transformative journey with Sabio, we are ready to redefine customer engagement in the software industry.“By combining Sabio's expertise and the power of Genesys Cloud, Septeo is poised to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, further consolidating our position as a leader in our field.”ends

