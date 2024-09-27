Delhi MCD Election: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Calls LG VK Saxena's Order 'Illegal And Unconstitutional'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after Lt Governor VK Saxena directed that the election of the Standing Committee member of MCD be conducted on September 27, the Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday called the order 'illegal'.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said,“The order issued by the MCD Commissioner on the order of the LG last night that at 1 pm the election of Standing Committee member will be done. This order is illegal and unconstitutional. LG has no power to interfere in the functioning of the House. After BJP disrupted the House proceedings 2-3 times yesterday and their attempts to hinder the election process continued as well.”

"Following this, I was forced to adjourn the House till 5th October. Legally the election can be held only on October 5. A letter has been sent to the MCD Commissioner and it has been told to him that the notice issued yesterday is illegal. What are the BJP's intentions that it wants to conduct the election this way?" she added.

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also questioned Delhi's LG V.K. Saxena regarding the timeline of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

"Later in the day, LG passed an order to the MCD Commissioner to hold elections by 10 pm last night. The whole night the BJP councillors were present there, while AAP and Congress councillors were absent. Now, they want to conduct the election by 1 pm under the additional commissioner of MCD...What Massey did in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, the same is being done by the MCD commissioner Ahwini Kumar here," he said.

On Thursday, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar had issued the order for conducting election on September 27 at 1 pm. The order of the MCD said that the election for the lone vacancy in the Standing Committee by the Corporation was scheduled for September 26 at 2:00 pm; whereas, the said election was not conducted and the meeting was adjourned to October 5 by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi on the specious ground that the councillors be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the voting hall/polling booth. (ANI)