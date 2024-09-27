SUSS, TLE And INSPIRE Launch Success Academy In The Philippines To Foster Entrepreneurship And Regional Social Impact Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), The Little Entrepreneur Pte Ltd (TLE) and Inspire Leadership Consultancy, (INSPIRE) today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Manila, creating new experiences and real-world training opportunities for students, working professionals and executives in Singapore and the Philippines.



The occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at SMX Convention Center Aura in Manila and attended by over 100 guests from both countries, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, as well as industry and community partners. The ceremony was presided over by Ms Constance See , Ambassador, Singapore Embassy in Manila and Ms Lisset Laus-Velasco , Chairman and CEO, LausGroup of Companies.



Grounded in SUSS' commitment to lifelong learning and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries, where TLE and INSPIRE will contribute their extensive networks and expertise to bolster the Academy's offerings.



Through the Academy's two distinct tracks – Personal Success and Professional Success – students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions will have the opportunity to co-learn and co-innovate with students from the Philippines. This will include participation in programmes such as interdisciplinary global learning courses, student exchanges, work attachments and internships.



Key initiatives include:



Interdisciplinary and Global Learning: The Academy will support SUSS in partnering with universities in the Philippines to co-design and co-deliver interdisciplinary and experiential global learning and service-learning programmes to broaden the intercultural competencies of students.

Impact Start-Up Challenge (ISC) and Venture Builder (VB): The ISC is a credit-bearing course that provides a platform for students to experience the startup ecosystem in real-world settings. The 12-week VB programme allows budding entrepreneurs to validate their business ideas in Singapore and international markets. The Academy plans to offer these programmes by 2025.

In collaboration with TLE and INSPIRE, SUSS Academy will launch a new joint professional certificate programme, titled 'Level Up: The Executive Leadership Programme – Shaping the Future of Work'. This 12-week programme features modules conducted in both regions and will bring together industry experts to cover topics such as Leading the Company of the Future, Generative AI, Megatrends and Foresight, Marketing 5.0, and Market Dynamics in ASEAN, China, and India.

"Our collaboration with TLE and INSPIRE strengthens the ties between Singapore and the Philippines, while reflecting SUSS' commitment to lifelong learning and creating real social impact. The Success Academy will provide valuable opportunities for future leaders, equipping them to drive meaningful change in their communities and industries. Together, we are building a future that offers growth and connection for students, professionals, and organisations."

"I am still amazed whenever I am on a plane, crossing oceans and countries in a few hours. In some places, I can pass over millions of people in mere minutes. This is the speed of personal travel, barely enough time to register what is happening below. How, then, can we possibly cope with the speed of generative AI, infinitely faster than any plane? The simple answer is we cannot, not alone at least. The future of work is necessarily collaborative, changeable and global in scope. Our partnership with SUSS and INSPIRE is just that, a chance to shape the future together instead of being shaped by it alone."

"Our driving force is based on this: in a world where rapid change is the norm, the greatest obstacle to success is relying on outdated knowledge. The true illiterate of tomorrow will be those who resist learning, as lifelong learning is essential for staying ahead. Embrace constant learning to build the foundation for success in any endeavour."

The launch of the Success Academy in the Philippines is the latest in a series of academy openings as SUSS continues to expand its educational footprint across Asia. Last year, SUSS established three Academies in Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, and Shenzhen. In the last two months, SUSS also launched two other academies in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta. In October, the University will inaugurate one more academy in Mumbai, bringing the total to eight regional academies.