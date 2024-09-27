Chaumet's First Boutique In Thailand At ICONSIAM Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 - Chaumet, a renowned French jewelry maison with a rich heritage dating back over two centuries, now opens its first boutique in Thailand at ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River. With this first Thai boutique, Chaumet is continuing its expansion in the Asia- Pacific region.









Following Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi in 2023, it is the turn of Bangkok, the vibrant capital of Thailand, to welcome its first Chaumet boutique, situated at ICONSIAM one of the city's most prestigious malls. The Chaumet boutique at ICONSIAM offers a curated collection of exquisite jewelry pieces, showcasing the brand's timeless elegance. Dedicated to a selection of High Jewellery and the emblematic Joséphine, Bee My Love and Liens collections, this new address reflects the reputation of Chaumet in the region, where the Maison is reinforcing its presence. "This opening demonstrates our desire to further expand our reach in Southeast Asia, where the commercial potential in jewellery is enormous. Thailand's history is also synonymous with art and craftsmanship. In this respect, its DNA resonates with that of Chaumet, which makes it a logical location for our development," says Charles Leung, CEO of Chaumet.





'BEE MY LOVE' Collection

Conceived in the style of a Parisian apartment, the boutique is inspired by the Place Vendôme, where the Maison's iconic hôtel particulier can be found. The Chaumet codes are distilled with refinement, blending light effects and modernity across the atmospheric muted spaces. While the signature blue contrasts with the gold of the openwork panels with their link motifs specially designed for the Maison, nickel silver jewellery models embellish a textured blue mural. The windswept wheat ears accented with raised gilding were made by hand, as were the tiara bas- reliefs in the space devoted to weddings. The savoir-faire of the jewellery creations dialogues with the handwork of the artisans who participated in the boutique's decoration.



Immerse yourself in the world of Chaumet today at ICONLUXE, 1st Floor, ICONSIAM.







