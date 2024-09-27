عربي


Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills 27 September 2024


9/27/2024 4:46:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV 100
 - -
 -
 -
98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I 100
 100
 2.73 100 % 98.8531
Total 200
 100

The sale will settle 1 October 2024.


