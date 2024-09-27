SES Confirms Interim Dividend Of EUR 0.25

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The SES Board of Directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of EUR 0.25 per A-share (EUR 0.1 per B-share) to be paid to on 17 October 2024, in line with the announcement made in February 2024 and SES's commitment to shareholder returns.

The implementation of a semi-annual dividend distribution brings greater alignment between the cash generation of the business and cash returns to shareholders. The interim dividend to be paid next month will be followed, subject to shareholder approval, by the payment of a final dividend of at least EUR 0.25 per A-share (EUR 0.1 per B-share) in April 2025.

Including the ongoing share buyback programme, SES is returning EUR 450 million to shareholders in 2024 and more than EUR 1 billion since the beginning of 2021, equivalent to around 100% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow over the same period, while maintaining investment grade balance sheet metrics and continuing to invest in our future network.

About SES

