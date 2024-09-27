Achievements Of Left-Oriented Regimes

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Sugeeswara Senadhira/Daily News

Colombo, September 27: The people of Sri Lanka elected Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)-led socialist alliance, National People's Power (NPP), in last Saturday's Presidential Election to govern Sri Lanka for the next five years. Despite Western attempts to project Left-oriented regimes as total failures, many states that opted for socialism have shown success stories on every continent. The concept of Marxism has inspired various movements and around the world. While many Left-oriented regimes have faced significant challenges, some have demonstrated varying degrees of success.

Not only two of the largest economies, Russia and China, but also thriving middle-level and small states ranging from Cuba, Vietnam, Bolivia, Laos, and Nepal in different continents are notable examples of Leftist governments that have made substantial achievements.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West tried to project it as a total failure of Marxism as statecraft. However, most liberal and impartial theoreticians question the Western concept of“success” and“failure.” They point out that these two are completely subjective terms. They pose the question:“Is it Gross Domestic Product? Life expectancy? Average income? Inequality? Happiness? A development index?” One can choose a myriad of indicators that will point to Capitalism being the“most successful” ideology, or alternatively, one can use a different set of indicators that will show Socialism as the“most successful” ideology.

They also point out that while the USSR and China both experienced large famines in the past, they managed to expand agriculture, lifting millions of their people above the poverty line. Cuba, under Fidel Castro, stands as one of the most prominent examples of a successful Leftist government. A country known for the ruthless suppression and exploitation of people by Dictator Batista's regime made rapid advances after the 1959 revolution. Cuba implemented widespread reforms, including the nationalisation of industries and agrarian reform. Education and healthcare were prioritised, leading to high literacy rates and a robust healthcare system. Despite the economic challenges posed by the United States embargo, Cuba has maintained a commitment to social welfare.

The emphasis on equality and access to basic services has garnered international recognition, though criticisms remain regarding political freedoms and human rights. One of the best examples of rapid development under a Leftist government in Asia is Vietnam. The country's transition from a war-torn nation to an emerging economy illustrates another successful application of Leftist principles.

After the reunification of North and South Vietnam in 1975, the government adopted a centrally planned economy. However, by the mid-1980s, the Doi Moi (Renovation) policy introduced market-oriented reforms while retaining state control over key industries. These reforms led to significant economic growth, lifting millions out of poverty while maintaining a single-party political system. Vietnam's unique blend of socialism and market mechanisms has made it a case study in balancing Leftist ideology with practical economic strategies.

Laos, a smaller socialist state, has followed a path similar to Vietnam's. The Lao People's Revolutionary Party governs the country, implementing gradual reforms since the 1980s. The government has focused on infrastructure development and attracting foreign investment while maintaining socialist principles.

While challenges remain, Laos has experienced steady economic growth, with improvements in living standards and education, reflecting a commitment to balancing socialism with economic development.

In addition to Cuba, another Leftist government that has recorded many achievements is Bolivia. Under Evo Morales, Bolivia witnessed a significant shift toward socialism and indigenous rights. The nationalisation of key industries, particularly in natural gas and mining, aimed to redistribute wealth and reduce poverty. Morales' government emphasised social justice, healthcare, and education for marginalised communities.

Despite facing political opposition and economic challenges, Bolivia's focus on indigenous rights and resource nationalism has positioned it as a noteworthy example of contemporary Leftist governance in Latin America.

Asia's giant, China, is a global economic leader today. China's approach to Marxism has evolved dramatically since the late 20th century. Under Deng Xiaoping, China embraced market reforms while adhering to socialist principles. The introduction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) catalyzed rapid economic growth and development, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty.

While the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) maintains strict political control, its economic policies reflect a pragmatic adaptation of Marxist theory to modern global capitalism. The combination of state planning and market economics has positioned China as a major global power.

As Sri Lanka's new socialist government takes over, it is important to remember how Communist regimes come to power in the first place. Communism spread in Eastern Europe when conditions were bad, and the Left alternative offered a better deal to the people. Examples include Russia in 1917, Eastern Europe and East Asia in 1945, and Central America in the 1970s-1980s. Given the choice between more repression by autocratic regimes on one hand and the promise of democracy and land redistribution on the other, the Left sounded quite attractive to the people.

In the 1990s, most socialist governments peacefully transitioned from a socialist model to a modern form of moderate, limited free-market, coalition government.

Independent analysts say it is very unfair to consider the Soviet Union or Venezuela failed attempts at socialism. They point out that Venezuela is still pursuing socialism.

It is public knowledge that the United States government has continuously implemented strategies to undermine socialist countries and paint them as failures. These countries do indeed struggle, and they are in fact poor, but blaming that solely on socialism is naïve.

The successes of Leftist governments highlight a complex relationship between ideology and practical governance. While each of these nations has faced unique challenges, their experiences demonstrate that Marxism can adapt to local contexts and needs. The balance of state control and market dynamics, alongside a focus on social welfare, remains a defining characteristic of these governments. As the world continues to evolve, the lessons learned from these experiences may inform future discussions about governance, equality, and economic development.

