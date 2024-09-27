Latest Innovations In Raystation, Raycare, And Rayintelligence To Be Presented At ASTRO 2024

RAYSTATION – COMPREHENSIVE AND AUTOMATED

RayStation demonstrations will include the latest improvements, making the software even more comprehensive and automated. This includes the coming new fast automated replanning module, along with automatic image import, immediately followed by structure definition using deep learning segmentation.

To further enhance RayStation's comprehensive planning toolkit, a new SRS planning tool for the simultaneous treatment of multiple tumors is under development. Moreover, secondary acceptance levels for clinical goals and improved screen capture functionality have been introduced to ensure all necessary tools are integrated into a single planning system.

In particle therapy planning, emerging technologies such as optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) and proton arc planning will be highlighted.

RAYCARE – CENTERED AROUND THE PATIENT JOURNEY

RayCare is designed to be centered around the patient's journey, providing a unified oncology workflow for all clinical staff involved in the patient's care throughout the course of treatment.

At ASTRO, active oncology workflows will be showcased, along with automation that enhances the entire patient's journey. A new dedicated workspace for treatment course management will be demonstrated as well. This workspace supports all user needs related to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments, including plan assignment, treatment settings management, and handling approvals.

RayCare is a machine-agnostic system,

and the goal is to support all treatment delivery machines from all vendors in the oncology field. A major step towards this goal was achieved last spring with the interoperability certificate between RayCare and the TrueBeam family of linear accelerators. A few months later, the first patient was treated using RayCare together with a Varian TrueBeam® linear accelerator. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about it at the congress.

RAYINTELLIGENCE – DATA-DRIVEN CLINICAL DECISIONS

In the latest version of the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence, data from both RayStation and RayCare has been incorporated. This latest integration with RayCare opens an entirely new environment for data-driven decisions, facilitating day-to-day clinical duties as well as long-term process planning. Example use cases will be illustrated through customizable dashboards.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are excited to return to ASTRO in Washington, meeting valued partners as well as customers and potential customers. We are also eager to showcase our latest product innovations to attendees joining us in our booth."

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.



RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

ABOUT RAYSTATION

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.



ABOUT RAYCARE

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

ABOUT RAYINTELLIGENCE

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.



