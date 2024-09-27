Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Half-Year Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

The Company has today submitted its half-yearly financial report for the period ended 30 June 2024 (the“ HYFR ”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The HYFR is also available from the 'Trust Documents' section of the Company's website:

.

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

