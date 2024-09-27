Israeli Army Says 220 Hezbollah Targets Attacked Over Past Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 27 (IANS) Israel's military said its air force carried out 220 in Lebanon, claiming that all targets were linked to Hezbollah.

According to a statement released by the military, among the targets that were struck were Hezbollah infrastructure sites, launchers from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory, and weapons storage facilities. The also struck Hezbollah militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The military said it was "continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities and infrastructure."

Since Monday, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, resulting in over 650 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries. Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin noted on Wednesday that the bombardment has displaced more than 150,000 residents this week.