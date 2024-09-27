Namia River Retreat - Hoi An's Cultural Wellness-Inclusive Resort Set To Welcome Guests From 15 December, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOI AN, Vietnam, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Namia River Retreat , the

only 5-star villa resort in the heart of Hoi An is set to welcome

guests from 15

Decem ber

2024 , just in time for the festive holiday season.



Located on a tranquil islet overlooking

the Thu Bon River, the resort is just a short bicycle ride from the UNESCO Heritage Town of Hoi An. Here, visitors can explore vibrant streets adorned with colourful facades and lanterns, relax in quaint cafes serving authentic Vietnamese coffee, and witness local artists beautifully capturing daily Vietnamese life on canvas.

Namia River Retreat - Hoi An's Newest Cultural Wellness Resort Opening December 2024

Continue Reading

Namia River Retreat elevates the concept of luxury, with 60 spacious villas, each equipped with a private pool that ensures privacy and tranquillity. Guests can indulge in traditional wellness therapies and take part in authentic cultural activities that draw inspiration from the rich heritage of the ancient town.

During their stay, guests are encouraged to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture through unique experiences. Options include a bamboo bicycle ride through the lush Nipa Forest, encounters with local artisans, or a serene sunset riverboat cruise. Namia River Retreat promises an unforgettable experience that combines luxury with cultural immersion, making it a perfect destination for relaxation and exploration.

Daily rates will start from USD700 ++ and include:



Pool Villa on an islet in

Thu Bon River (with either Nipa Palm Forest

or River Views)

All-Day Breakfast and complimentary mini-bar excluding alcohol for two guests

Daily Wellness Journey per person, per night (herbal steam & traditional spa therapy for 90 minutes)



Complimentary Cultural Experiences (bamboo bicycle trail & sundowner cruise) Personalised 'Meet a Local 'in Hoi An (craft your own

story - via APP or in-person)

DESIGNED WITH NATURE

Each of the resort's 60 pool villas is designed with elegance and comfort in mind, drawing inspiration from the lush Nipa palm forest that envelops the resort. The open-plan living area invites guests to relax and unwind, while the outdoor terrace provides a perfect spot to take in the breathtaking views of either the verdant forest or the serene Thu Bon River.

Inside, the spacious bedroom serves as a private retreat, featuring a sunken bathtub with picturesque views of the private pool. The en-suite bathroom is thoughtfully designed with a refreshing shower, ensuring every aspect is geared toward relaxation.

CULINARY DELIGHTS INSPIRED BY LOCAL FLAVOURS

Culinary delights await at the poolside restaurant and bar, Nam Eatery, which serves an all-day menu inspired by the local fishing culture.

At Mia Dining, guests are immersed in a culinary journey that celebrates the rich flavours and vibrant ingredients of Hoi An. The chefs skilfully draw upon the area's local spices and farm-to-table fresh produce to craft distinctive Vietnamese dishes that cater to the tastes of discerning palates. For those seeking an unforgettable experience, a leisurely riverboat dinner cruise offers a romantic setting to savour these culinary delights while enjoying the picturesque scenery of the waterway.

To enhance the experience further, visitors can also explore a thoughtfully curated market display featuring locally sourced spices, artisanal coffee, and unique handicrafts.

WELLBEING AND MINDFULNESS

Staying at Namia River Retreat offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in a uniquely crafted wellness journey tailored to individual needs. Each stay includes a complimentary 90-minute daily well-being experience including a

30-minute herbal hammam, followed by a 60-minute traditional therapy session. In addition to these experiences, the retreat features an on-site apothecary that draws from ancient healing methods. Guests can participate in traditional Duong Sinh (a morning movement practice that harmonises the body and mind), Xong

Hoi

(a folk remedy steam prescription), and Dien Chan (oriental facial reflexology) for a comprehensive and nourishing wellness journey.

To enhance their stay, guests are encouraged to partake in daily mindful rituals such as a silent meditation walk, a lantern lighting ceremony, or visiting the wishing tree. These experiences allow guests to connect deeply with themselves and the serene surroundings of Namia River Retreat. Here, wellness transcends the physical, inviting guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal and peace.

AUTHENTIC VIETNAMESE EXPERIENCES

Namia River Retreat isn't just a place to stay; it's a gateway to the rich culture and vibrant traditions of Hoi An. The resort's

immersive mini tours are designed to deepen guests' connection

to the region, where every experience, from engaging with skilled artisans to embarking on bamboo bicycle rides through the lush Nipa Forest or enjoying a sunset river cruise, reveals the essence of local life.

Moreover, the resort's commitment to responsible tourism is reflected in every aspect of its operations. By integrating sustainable practices into daily routines,

Namia River Retreat is

not only minimising

its

environmental impact but also enhancing guests' experiences.

Namia River Retreat is now a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH)'s Considerate Collection, a bespoke booking service featuring hotels that prioritise their local communities and celebrate their unique cultures and environments. SLH is one of the most desirable communities of independently minded travellers and spirited hotels in the world, and is renowned for its carefully curated selection of independent hotels across 90 countries. Namia River Retreat is deeply committed to caring for our community and pioneering modern hospitality rooted in rich cultural traditions. As part of SLH, the wellness-inclusive resort aligns with a network of independently minded hotels across the world, all dedicated to providing the highest standards of luxury and guest wellbeing.

Soft Opening and taking bookings from:

15 December 2024

Grand Opening event celebrations on:

19 February 2025

Visit our website on





To make a booking:

Email:

[email protected]

For media enquiries or interview requests:

To download the press kit, fact sheet, and our latest image gallery, visit

HERE

Find the teaser video of the resort

HERE



To stay up to date with Namia River Retreat news, follow us on social media:

Facebook

















Instagram

















LinkedIn

















Address -

252 Tran Nhan Tong, Cam Chau, Hoi An, Quang Nam Province, Viet Nam

For further information:

Owning Company









HG Holdings & Bhaya Cruises:

Management Company



Lumina Wellbeing:

ABOUT NAMIA RIVER RETREAT

Nestled on the Cồn Ba Xã Islet in Hoi An, Namia River Retreat is thoughtfully crafted with genuine cultural journeys and wellness-inclusive therapies inspired by Vietnamese herbology.

With 60 private pool villas, locally inspired dining experiences and stunning pools with Thu Bon River views, the resort opens new ways to explore and connect with the lantern-lit ancient

town

of

Hoi

An.

SOURCE Namia River Retreat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED