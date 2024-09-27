Golf: Winning Debut For Theegala, As US Take 5-0 Lead In Presidents Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Montreal, Sep 27 (IANS) Debutant Sahith Theegala partnered Collin Morikawa to make a winning debut in the President's Cup as the US Team drove away to an emphatic 5-0 lead over the International Team in the Presidents Cup on the first day.

Indian-American Theegala and Morikawa fought hard for a 1-up win over the veteran Adam Scott and another debutant, Min Woo Lee.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler led the charge in the opening Four-ball session by partnering debutant Russell Henley to a 3 & 2 win over Tom Kim and Sungjae Im at Royal Montreal Club.

The opening session shutout was only the fifth occasion it has occurred in the biennial team competition's history since 1994, and the first time since 2007 when the U.S. won the third session's Foursomes 5-0 also at Royal Montreal.

Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season, partnered Tony Finau to a 1-up win in the top match against Jason Day and Byeong Hun An.

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark edged Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Taylor Pendrith while Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns saw off Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners 2 &1 to complete the American domination on day one of the competition.

Morikawa and debutant Theegala were 1-down through 11 holes before birdies from Morikawa on the 12th and 14th holes flipped the match.

"I was really, really nervous. I tried to channel that as positively as I can, but definitely thought about what I was doing a few times out there. Just realized I needed to do my thing. Collin was great. Just reminded me to stay in the moment and keep doing what we're doing. It was awesome. I had so much fun out there. It's just the best. It's hard to describe," said Theegala.

The International Team captain Mike Weir said, "Look, reality is it wasn't a great day, but it's like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You're down, but there's a long way to go. Still significant sessions left."

Out of the five matches, the Americans led in four of those at the turn to eventually put the points on the board.

Scott, who is making a record 11th appearance for the International Team, was disappointed he and Lee failed to maintain their push to put a much needed point up on the board for the International Team.

"I think Min Woo and I could have won that match today. It's disappointing that we didn't do just a little bit better. I have a feeling the matches were closer than what the score indicates. Our guys are just going to have to lift a little bit. We're going to have to find another gear to beat a tough American team," said Scott.

Kim, 22, tried his hardest to rally the International Team and the home fans. When he stepped onto the first tee with Im, he fired up the crowds before his match but the early American domination ensured the fans stayed muted for much of the day.

"Definitely when the crowds are with us, it definitely helps when you can kind of get loud. Like Taylor said, I think it was a little too quiet today being on home soil. I wish they would have helped us out a bit more, especially being in Canada. I know how much they love golf. I'm definitely expecting more crowds to be louder and for them to be on our side," said Kim, who will not be part of Friday's session.

Schauffele, who raised his career record to 7-3-0 (Win-Loss-Tie) after his win alongside Finau, said, "It means we had a really good day, and it means we are playing a completely different format tomorrow. We need to get back in the team room, get some rest and regroup for tomorrow."

All matches are worth one point, for a total of 30 points. There are no playoffs, with each side receiving a half point if a match is tied after 18 holes. In a change inspired by the events of the 2003 Presidents Cup, if the match is deadlocked at the end of Singles play, the competition will be deemed a tie and the teams will share the Presidents Cup.