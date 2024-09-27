Cbdnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Commencement Of Dosing In Comprehensive GLP-1 Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, reported that dosing has begun in its 12-week animal study, WEIGHT-A24-1. The study is designed to model and weight-loss effects of DehydraTECH(TM)-processed glucagon-like peptide 1 drugs and DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”), both alone and in combination in preconditioned rats. According to the announcement, several new areas of investigation are being explored in this study, including evaluating whether DehydraTECH-processed oral GLP-1 drugs are more effective than non-DehydraTECH-processed oral GLP-1 drugs in reaching brain tissue, improving weight loss and improving control of blood sugar. The study will also evaluate whether adding CBD shows improved results.“In previous animal research with two other molecules, including CBD, Lexaria demonstrated through brain tissue examination that DehydraTECH processing enabled higher levels of drug delivery into brain tissue,” stated the company in the press release.“Study WEIGHT-A24-1 is designed to further validate whether DehydraTECH processing can similarly deliver higher quantities of GLP-1 drugs into brain tissue. Recent research

has indicated 'that a small peptide GLP-1R agonist penetrates the brain and activates a subset of GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the arcuate nucleus to produce weight loss.' Lexaria believes that, if it can evidence that DehydraTECH processing of GLP-1 drugs can enable greater penetration into brain tissue, then this may help to explain how the GLP-1 drug(s) powered by DehydraTECH may be more effective at enhancing beneficial outcomes such as weight loss and blood sugar control. In turn, this could also potentially allow for lower dosing and a concomitant reduction in adverse side effects.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

