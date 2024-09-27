FTX Reveals It Has More Than Needed To Repay Victims After Collapse

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The collapsed exchange

FTX claims to have surplus funds

exceeding the amounts required for reimbursing its customers. The company states that it expects to have up to $16.3 billion after selling its remaining assets to pay down its debt, which is estimated to be approximately $11 billion.

The company's new restructuring proposal assures nearly all of its clients will recover at least their entire losses incurred during FTX's collapse in 2022. Earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried, one of FTX's cofounders, received a 25-year prison sentence for deceiving investors and customers of the...

