President Biden Slaps 100% Tariff On Evs From China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a move sure to escalate the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, President Joe Biden has announced that his administration is

levying a 100% tariff

on battery electric (BEVs) manufactured in China to protect local automakers from cheap Chinese electric cars. According to sources, the move is a preventative measure designed to prevent

Beijing-subsidized cheap electric cars

from proliferating America's nascent electric vehicle market.

It is part of a group of measures designed to protect manufacturers in the U.S. from cheap imports. For the past few decades, one of China's main tactics has...

